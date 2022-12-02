NXM Price Tops $41.63 on Top Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $274.54 million and approximately $1,828.44 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for $41.63 or 0.00245258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

