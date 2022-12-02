NXM Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, NXM has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $41.35 or 0.00244911 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $272.63 million and approximately $1,816.24 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,881.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010584 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036357 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040577 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003729 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, "NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 41.30008219 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,814.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/."

