Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

