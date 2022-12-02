Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches Market Cap of $272.59 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $272.59 million and $15.28 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org."

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

