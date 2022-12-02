OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX) Trading Up 0.1%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 7,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 49,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

OCA Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OCA Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition by 223.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,592 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $478,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in OCA Acquisition by 22.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 119,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCA Acquisition Company Profile

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

