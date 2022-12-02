ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.12

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $48.12, with a volume of 33073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ODP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ODP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
ODP Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49.
Institutional Trading of ODP
ODP Company Profile
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ODP (ODP)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.