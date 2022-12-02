ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.12

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $48.12, with a volume of 33073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ODP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ODP Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49.

Institutional Trading of ODP

ODP Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ODP during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC boosted its position in ODP by 15.9% during the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 388,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 53,170 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ODP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 219,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in ODP by 51.2% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ODP by 67.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 144,572 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

