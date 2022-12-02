OKC Token (OKT) Price Reaches $17.88 on Top Exchanges

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One OKC Token token can now be bought for about $17.88 or 0.00104812 BTC on exchanges. OKC Token has a total market capitalization of $268.53 million and $3.13 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKC Token has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKC Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,115.70 or 0.06555859 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00508676 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,272.04 or 0.30978527 BTC.

OKC Token Token Profile

OKC Token launched on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

