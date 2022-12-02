OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPNGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

OneSpan Price Performance

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. The company has a market cap of $533.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 2,770.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 180.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.