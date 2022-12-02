OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. The company has a market cap of $533.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 2,770.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 180.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

