Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.00 million-$216.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.74 million. Ooma also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.14-$0.15 EPS.

Ooma Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. Ooma has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 102.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at $161,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

