Opsens (CVE:OPS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPS. Raymond James downgraded Opsens from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.
Opsens Stock Down 0.7 %
Opsens Company Profile
Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.
