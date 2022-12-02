Optimism Price Reaches $1.07 (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00006284 BTC on exchanges. Optimism has a market cap of $230.25 million and $78.26 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
