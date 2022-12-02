Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Update

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Optiva from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Optiva Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKNEF remained flat at $12.82 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. Optiva has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $24.17.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

