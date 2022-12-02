Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGEN opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.59.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

