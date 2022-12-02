Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OGEN opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.59.
About Oragenics
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oragenics (OGEN)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.