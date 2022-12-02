OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.86

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.86 and traded as high as $5.08. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 1,207,381 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
OraSure Technologies Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OraSure Technologies
OraSure Technologies Company Profile
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

