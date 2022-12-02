OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.86

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.86 and traded as high as $5.08. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 1,207,381 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 26,972 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

