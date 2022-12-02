Orbit Chain Market Cap Hits $56.33 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0904 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $56.33 million and $329,279.82 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

