Orbit Chain Price Tops $0.0916 on Top Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0916 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $57.07 million and $289,379.94 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

