O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 817,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.33.
Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive
In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,827 shares of company stock valued at $20,585,843. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive
O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $858.41. The stock had a trading volume of 363,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,220. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $785.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $709.44.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About O’Reilly Automotive
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.