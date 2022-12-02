Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) were down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 11,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 112,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Several research firms have commented on OSI. Cormark raised their price objective on Osino Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Osino Resources from C$2.20 to C$2.30 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$114.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85.

Osino Resources ( CVE:OSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

