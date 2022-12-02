Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.52. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

