Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 12,761 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 12,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $259,558.74. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,044 shares in the company, valued at $631,434.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Outset Medical Trading Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ OM opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $48.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
Featured Articles
