Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Hits $11.14 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $11.14 million and $151,455.09 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,071.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00453980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023200 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00115957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.11 or 0.00867647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00654864 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00247978 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,937,807 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.