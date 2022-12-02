Oxen Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Oxen has a market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $150,321.12 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,949.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00451322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022386 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00115703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.02 or 0.00849732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.00651041 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00247658 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,933,945 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

