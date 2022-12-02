Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OXUS remained flat at $10.23 during trading on Friday. 65,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,651. Oxus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

