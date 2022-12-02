PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $368.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.82 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

PagerDuty Trading Up 1.3 %

PD opened at $22.52 on Friday. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.02.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.19.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,856.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,856.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $32,075.10. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 429,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,689 shares of company stock valued at $890,298. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,604,000 after buying an additional 180,197 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,643,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,087,000 after buying an additional 26,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,417,000 after buying an additional 87,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

