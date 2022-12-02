Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CFO Sells $344,820.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $178.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of -358.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.
Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.