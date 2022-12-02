Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CFO Sells $344,820.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $178.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of -358.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.82.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 594 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.