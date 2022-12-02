Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Short Interest Down 18.6% in November

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.
Paragon 28 Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of Paragon 28 stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $21.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.
Paragon 28 Company Profile
Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paragon 28 (FNA)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.