Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Update

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the October 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Gold Nevada

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the first quarter valued at $167,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from $2.75 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Up 4.1 %

PZG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. 399,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,474. The company has a market cap of $17.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.61. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.