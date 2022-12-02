Partners Group Holding AG Buys 1,400 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $8.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.95. 3,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,273. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $180.01. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 1.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

