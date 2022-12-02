Partners Group Holding AG Buys 15,273 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,421,000 after buying an additional 6,758,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,135,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.99. 3,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

