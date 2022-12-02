Partners Group Holding AG Grows Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 343,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,579 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 0.9% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $15,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,608,000 after buying an additional 4,315,285 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $200,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 2.4 %

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 47,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,567. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

