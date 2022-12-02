Partners Group Holding AG Has $386,000 Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.17. 57,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,531. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

