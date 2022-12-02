Partners Group Holding AG Has $61 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,702 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 3.6% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.15% of Republic Services worth $60,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 35.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 404.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 942.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James lowered their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.75. 12,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,605. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.35.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.