Partners Group Holding AG Has $767,000 Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 161.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Dynatrace by 55.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 29.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. 11,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.26.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

