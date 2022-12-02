Partners Group Holding AG Has $8.29 Million Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.37% of Golub Capital BDC worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,442,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,642 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,772,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $7,798,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,110,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 512,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.1 %

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

GBDC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. 4,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

