Partners Group Holding AG Raises Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,794,000 after buying an additional 387,318 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,907,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after buying an additional 119,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,369,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,482,000 after buying an additional 116,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.36. 2,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,456. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

