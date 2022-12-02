Partners Group Holding AG Sells 1,494 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 148,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,314 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMP traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,174. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.55.

Insider Activity at Magellan Midstream Partners

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

