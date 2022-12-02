Partners Group Holding AG Sells 24,864 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,864 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

1Life Healthcare stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,304. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

ONEM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,312 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $72,053.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,913.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,312 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $72,053.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,913.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $41,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,274,827 shares of company stock valued at $73,009,522 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

