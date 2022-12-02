Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PLAO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,211. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Get Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $698,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.