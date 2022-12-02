Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,299. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 1,105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,538,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

