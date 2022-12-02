Patrick Spine Sells 5,176 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) SVP Patrick Spine sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $10,869.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,561 shares in the company, valued at $437,978.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 508,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.62. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after acquiring an additional 114,036 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accuray by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,697,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,071 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 8.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,246,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 387,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,505,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after buying an additional 117,354 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Accuray by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,732,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 60,268 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accuray Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accuray currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

