Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PDCO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of PDCO stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $29.30. 773,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,980. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 74.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 60.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

