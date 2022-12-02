Pax Dollar Hits Market Cap of $948.07 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $948.07 million and $2.44 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001252 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000667 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002041 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013609 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000151 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
