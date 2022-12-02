PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1,666.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in PayPal by 79.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average is $84.89. The company has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $197.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

