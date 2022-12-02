Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder Elliott Investment Management Sells 249,970 Shares

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $7,929,048.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,610,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,349,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $21,220,793.36.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. 3,131,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,212,146. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. On average, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,914 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,129 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Stories

