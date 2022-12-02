Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 3,270 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,907 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

