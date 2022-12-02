Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Short Interest Down 22.9% in November

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 520,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,459. Perimeter Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 58.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 110,385 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 9.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,083,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,115,000 after acquiring an additional 854,730 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 213.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 64,150 shares during the period.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

