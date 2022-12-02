PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $145.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.22.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $141.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $410,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $1,392,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $2,010,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,373,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

