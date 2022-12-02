Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Down 26.3% in November

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 22.5% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,262.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 51,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

NASDAQ PESI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.88. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84.

(Get Rating)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

