Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY23 guidance to $0.75-0.79 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.75-$0.79 EPS.

WOOF stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Several brokerages have commented on WOOF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after buying an additional 66,322 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 155,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

