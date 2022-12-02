Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.98-6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.75-$0.79 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WOOF opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

